BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced US Food and Drug Administration approval of the VENTANA ALK or D5F3 CDx Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with the Novartis drug ZYKADIA or ceritinib.



The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) Assay is the only immunohistochemistry test approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for ZYKADIA.



