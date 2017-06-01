

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said construction spending tumbled by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April from the revised March estimate of $1.236 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



The unexpected decline in construction spending came amid a steep drop in spending on public construction, which plunged by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of $275.3 billion in April.



Spending on educational construction slumped by 2.0 percent during the month, while spending on highway construction tumbled by 3.7 percent.



The Commerce Department said spending on private construction also fell by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $943.3 billion in May.



While spending on residential construction slid by 0.7 percent, spending on non-residential construction dropped by 0.6 percent.



Despite the monthly decrease, the report said total construction spending was up by 6.7 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



