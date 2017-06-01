

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



1 June 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or 'the Company')



Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity



Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that application has been made for 20,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each to be admitted to trading on AIM pursuant to the exercise of warrants by a former adviser to the Company (the 'Warrant Exercise'). The warrants have an exercise price per share of 0.285 pence and £57,000 is due to the Company.



The 20,000,000 new ordinary shares issued pursuant to the Warrant Exercise will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares and admission to trading on AIM is expected to occur on 8 June 2017 ('Admission').



Following Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 4,683,410,575, with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote.



The above figure of 4,683,410,575 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in VAST under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



**ENDS**



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:



Vast Resources plc www.vastresourcesplc.com Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 20 7236 1177



Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 James Biddle



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX