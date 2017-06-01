

+--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Name of applicant: | |TRAVIS PERKINS PLC | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Name of scheme: | |TRAVIS PERKINS 2012 | | | | | |SAVINGS RELATED SHARE | | | | | |OPTION SCHEME | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Period of return: |From:|01/11/16 |To:|30/04/17| +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Balance of unallotted securities| |772,339 | | | |under scheme(s) from previous | | | | | |return: | | | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Plus: The amount by which the | |500,000 | | | |block scheme(s) has been | | | | | |increased since the date of the | | | | | |last return (if any increase has| | | | | |been applied for): | | | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Less: Number of securities | |1,003,263 | | | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) | | | | | |during period (see LR3.5.7G): | | | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s)| |269,076 | | | |not yet issued/allotted at end | | | | | |of period: | | | | | +--------------------------------+-----+--------------------------+---+--------+



+------------------------------+---------------+ | Name of contact: | Helen O'Keefe | +------------------------------+---------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | 01604 685910 | +------------------------------+---------------+



