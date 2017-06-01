Updated Financial Calendar

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq:CLAV) has decided to update its financial calendar and release its forthcoming financial reports earlier than previously announced in order to provide faster feedback to the stockmarket and investors. In the 2017-01-01 - 2017-03-31 quarterly report published May 31, 2017 new dates were presented, however unfortunately an incorrect date was given for our third quarter report why we issue this clarification.

Correct dates for the forthcomning financial repors are as follows;

Q2 - August 15 (Tuesday)

Q3 - October 25 (Wednesday)

Q4 - February 15 - 2018 (Thursday)

The reports will be issued at 08.00 CET and will be available on the companys homepage www.clavister.com.

Please find a corrected quarterly report attached. The report has not been audited by the company's auditor.

Clavister Investor Relations contact:

CONTACT:

Johan Öhman, CEO

P:+46(0)727 11 73 73

johan.ohman@clavister.com

