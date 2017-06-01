sprite-preloader
01.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Tofu Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Hain Celestial, House Foods Group, Hugli Holding, MORINAGA, Pulmuone & VITASOY

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tofu Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global tofu market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tofu Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of tofu. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of plant-based nutrients such as soy-based foods is driving the global tofu market. Tofu is one of the world's most concentrated sources of high-quality vegetable protein. The frozen, dried tofu has twice the protein of beef, fish, and chicken, and negligible cholesterol levels.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for plant protein nutrients. There is increasing demand for plant protein nutrients. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of such nutrients has led to the increasing growth of the soy protein ingredients market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of soy. The widening gap between the demand and supply in recent years has increased the costs of raw materials substantially. Any surge in the price of raw materials, such as soy, not only increases the manufacturing cost but leads to reduced profit margins for vendors. This factor, along with the need to sustain in the competitive market, influences manufacturers to experiment with inexpensive substitutes.

Key vendors:

  • Hain Celestial
  • House Foods Group
  • Hügli Holding
  • MORINAGA
  • Pulmuone
  • VITASOY

Other prominent vendors:

  • Amy's Kitchen
  • Eden Foods
  • Kikkoman
  • San Jose Tofu
  • The Nisshin OilliO
  • Tofurky

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9mfn9/global_tofu


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire