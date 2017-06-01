Research and Markets - Global Tofu Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Hain Celestial, House Foods Group, Hugli Holding, MORINAGA, Pulmuone & VITASOY

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tofu Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global tofu market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tofu Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of tofu. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of plant-based nutrients such as soy-based foods is driving the global tofu market. Tofu is one of the world's most concentrated sources of high-quality vegetable protein. The frozen, dried tofu has twice the protein of beef, fish, and chicken, and negligible cholesterol levels.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for plant protein nutrients. There is increasing demand for plant protein nutrients. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of such nutrients has led to the increasing growth of the soy protein ingredients market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of soy. The widening gap between the demand and supply in recent years has increased the costs of raw materials substantially. Any surge in the price of raw materials, such as soy, not only increases the manufacturing cost but leads to reduced profit margins for vendors. This factor, along with the need to sustain in the competitive market, influences manufacturers to experiment with inexpensive substitutes.



Key vendors:



Hain Celestial

House Foods Group

Hügli Holding

MORINAGA

Pulmuone

VITASOY



Other prominent vendors:



Amy's Kitchen

Eden Foods

Kikkoman

San Jose Tofu

The Nisshin OilliO

Tofurky

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



