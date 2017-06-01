BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 31, 2017. A total of 59,565,288 common shares representing 58.33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

1. Election of Directors

The seven candidates nominated as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------- Name In favour Withheld Number % Number % ---------------------------------------------------------------- Marc Baillargeon 57,178,941 99.20% 460,058 0.80% Robert J. Briscoe 55,745,873 96.72% 1,893,126 3.28% Robert Cloutier 55,838,673 96.88% 1,800,326 3.12% Stephane Gonthier 57,352,955 99.50% 286,044 0.50% J. Michael Horgan 57,374,445 99.54% 264,554 0.46% Robert B. Johnston57,398,220 99.58% 240,779 0.42% Elaine Zakaib 57,297,764 99.41% 341,235 0.59% ----------------------------------------------------------------

2. Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 96.96%.

3. Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 96.43% in favour of an ordinary resolution concerning the approval of unallocated options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT COLABOR

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and non-food products serving the foodservice market (cafeterias, restaurants, hotels, restaurant chains) in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance and business operations and future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may differ. The Corporation assumes no obligation beyond what is required under law to update forward-looking statements pursuant to changes in the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management or to other factors.

