

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Upsurge of e-commerce and off-price chains are pointing to a gloomy future for shopping malls?



According to Credit Suisse, around 25 percent of U.S. malls will be closed down by 2022. That means up to 275 malls, out of 1100, are finding it difficult to survive in the near future.



The study projects that there will be 35 percent market share for e-commerce in apparels in 2030, more than double from 17 percent as on today.



Mall anchors are finding it difficult to maintain with weaker foot falls. Only those malls which are able to offer good restaurants, diverse and attractive shops are able to pull the crowd. Weak malls across the country are said to be on a decline.



There are many major brands such as J.C. Penney, Michael Kors, Macy's, Sears aiming for closing their retail shops. Michael Kors announced Wednesday that it would shut down around 125 stores. The data from Credit Suisse shows that 8640 units will be closed in 2017, the biggest since 2000. The closing last year was 2056. In 2015, more than 5000 units were closed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX