V Group, Inc. Updates the Public on Progress of CBD Drinks

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / V Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VGID) ("V Group") is pleased to update its shareholders about the Company's new CBD drinks called Patience. As reported in prior press releases, Patience is a CBD infused, Vitamin enriched product produced by the Company's incubation partner, Leaf of Faith.

Patience made its debut on May, 28th 2017 at an industry event in San Bernardino, California. Leaf of Faith produced 5,000 units to prepare for the event. The product was produced in two flavors, Fruit Punch and Raspberry. The brightly colored product was packaged in an attractive, slim 16oz bottle with exciting and colorful comic style labels. The event was attended by about 10,000 people.

"The event was the perfect venue to debut and test market the CBD drinks. The customers that attended were knowledgeable and eager to try new and exciting products. By all accounts, the product was a hit!" stated Larry Twombly, CEO of V Group, Inc. The Company received direct positive feedback from all who sampled the product. Working from one small booth, Leaf of Faith sold a total of 4,359 units during the event generating $17,436.00 in revenue, creating over $8,000.00 in profit that can be invested back into the brand to produce more units. Many customers returned to the booth multiple times. Many also purchased multiple bottles to bring them home with them.

Leaf of Faith, along with V Group, is going to use the valuable information they received during the event to make some small changes in the product. The Company expects to be ready to attend more events within 30 days. Upcoming events include festivals in places such as Las Vegas, Colorado, California, just to name a few. Mr. Twombly explains, "The Company is excited to attend as many industry events as possible with as much product as possible over the next 180 days. This will give us a fantastic opportunity to create a following while generating revenue and developing a distribution base."

Leaf of Faith is currently developing a website and a social media presence. This will be accomplished in the next 30 days. V Group will be updating the public as soon as this is completed.

"V Group, Inc. would like to thank the Company's shareholders, investors, vendors and partners for all the support the Company has received. These are exciting times, hardworking times, fun times. I'm glad to be a part of it," stated Larry Twombly.

