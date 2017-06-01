RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Intermarkets, the media company connecting advertisers and consumers through its portfolio of high-quality, influential websites, today announced that it has been named an Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2017, the publication's second annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. selected just over 200 honorary companies.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, Nebraska, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

"To be included in Inc.'s Best Workplaces alongside reputable companies is a true honor," said Kevin Lucido, founder and CEO of Intermarkets. "Intermarkets highly values its employees, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to provide the best work environment possible for them. This ultimately leads to excellent service for our clients."

The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent -- that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

Intermarkets has previously been recognized by the publication on the Inc. 5000 list seven times for its revenue growth and has received national recognition for its company culture as an Ad Age Best Place to Work in 2016.

About Intermarkets

Intermarkets is a media company connecting advertisers and consumers through our portfolio of high-quality, influential websites. These sites attract more than 30 million unique viewers per month, driving over one billion page views. Advertisers are empowered to reach our mature, affluent and educated readers throughout this portfolio via carefully selected and vetted digital advertising solutions.

Founded in 1997, Intermarkets is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. It has been honored for its revenue growth on the Inc. 5000 list seven times and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Ad Age in 2016. The Intermarkets Portfolio includes iconic brands such as The Drudge Report, The Political Insider, TellMeNow, and many others. Learn more at www.intermarkets.net.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 40,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

Media Contact

Lacy Gallagher

Blast PR for Intermarkets

Email Contact



