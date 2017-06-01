sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
01.06.2017 | 16:59
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Appointment of a Director

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Appointment of a Director

Ramat Gan, Israel, 1 June 2017

On 29 May 2017, the board of directors of the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Zwi Williger as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Williger serves as a director in Zvi. V & Co. Ltd. and Titanic Ltd., both private companies. Mr. Williger is one of the founders of Willi Food group and has held positions as a CEO and director in Willi-Food Investments Ltd. and as an active chairman in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Williger attended Business Administration studies in Fresno California University, for two years and advance management program in Harvard University, for two months.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the board: Yossi@ydekel.co.il


© 2017 PR Newswire