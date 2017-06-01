B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Appointment of a Director

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Appointment of a Director

Ramat Gan, Israel, 1 June 2017

On 29 May 2017, the board of directors of the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Zwi Williger as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Williger serves as a director in Zvi. V & Co. Ltd. and Titanic Ltd., both private companies. Mr. Williger is one of the founders of Willi Food group and has held positions as a CEO and director in Willi-Food Investments Ltd. and as an active chairman in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Williger attended Business Administration studies in Fresno California University, for two years and advance management program in Harvard University, for two months.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the board: Yossi@ydekel.co.il