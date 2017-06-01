TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, North America's leading public safety communications provider, will introduce cutting-edge technology to give Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) the ability to utilize RapidSOS technology to obtain greater location accuracy for wireless 9-1-1 calls. The company will showcase the new capability at the upcoming National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2017 Conference & Expo on June 3 - 8, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas, at its booth, #101.

NENA attendees will see how Airbus DS Communications' new VESTA® Map Local solution is equipped to automatically check the RapidSOS NG9-1-1 Clearinghouse, a Next Generation additional data repository, to see if a caller's device-based data location is available. When this supplementary location of the wireless phone is available, this location is added and viewable by the Calltaker. This new functionality will be available for existing VESTA® Map customers.

"We are excited to bring this critical functionality to our customers," said Jeroen de Witte, Chief Technology Officer at Airbus DS Communications. "Last year at NENA, we demonstrated a proof of concept for how we are harnessing the power of smartphone capabilities for better situational awareness and improved emergency response. We are now taking that a step further with our new mapping solution. The first focus is location because that is what customers have told us is most critical. Over time, we will expand the information available within VESTA 9-1-1 and our VESTA Map solutions to share additional NG9-1-1 data and content with other applications in the PSAP."

In addition to demonstrating how the location from RapidSOS can be plotted on the VESTA Map Local solution, NENA participants will also see how RapidSOS can transmit precise device-based hybrid locations from smartphones directly to the VESTA® 9-1-1 console using all sensors available on modern smartphone devices -- including GPS, WiFi Access Points, Bluetooth Beacons, and Barometric Pressure Sensors.

"From speaking with hundreds of PSAPs across the U.S., we know data is on their minds, and we are excited to take this next step with Airbus DS Communications. The fact that we will demonstrate not only how 9-1-1 location information is transmitted to the VESTA 9-1-1 console, but also plotted on the VESTA Map Local solution, confirms our joint commitment to bringing integrated data applications to PSAPs and saving lives," said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS.

"Right now, the transmission of RapidSOS supplemental enhanced location data with a 9-1-1 call is dependent upon smartphones being activated using an app," added de Witte. "To maximize the availability and benefit of this enhanced location data to Public Safety, we look to smartphone manufacturers to enable the RapidSOS technology natively as they have done elsewhere in the world. When this happens, Public Safety can receive the full benefit of the RapidSOS technology."

Airbus DS Communications will showcase the demonstrations at its booth #101. Attendees are also invited to attend a special presentation on the VESTA Map Local solution and the integration of RapidSOS at the Airbus DS Communications Innovation Theater on Monday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, June 6, at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.airbus-dscomm.com

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies serving over 3,500 PSAPs in the U.S., 61% of the market. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com

