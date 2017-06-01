North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

North America Medical Imaging Informatics market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant region in the North America Medical Imaging Informatics market in 2015. Mexico and Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Medical imaging informatics has been widely adopted as a predominant tool in picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). Today however it is also used in cardiology, dermatology, pathology, and surgery, where digital images are largely in use. The adoption of medical imaging informatics allows tele consultation, which has several advantages such as online consultation among doctors over medical records and effective knowledge sharing among professionals.

The growth in the medical imaging informatics market in these regions can be attributed to factors such as increase in demand for medical informatics technology, rapid adoption of technological advanced healthcare IT systems, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major players in these regions.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services.



Based on Deployment Types, the market is segmented into Web based, On Premise and Cloud.



Based on End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory healthcare settings and others.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Digital Radiography, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging and Others.

General Electric (GE)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Onex Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

AGFA- GEVAERT

Mckesson Corporation

Lexmark

