North America Sports Apparel Market 2016-2022: Broken Down by Men, Women and Children - Research and Markets

The report highlights the adoption of Sports Apparel in North America. Based on the End User, the North America Sports Apparel Market is segmented into Men, Women and Children segment.

Aging population in many regions such North America and Europe would hinder the regional market growth. Growing counterfeit sports apparel industry would have a negative impact on the market, globally. Developing newer fabrics with superior properties coupled with apparels with increased functionality would present significant market opportunities to the industry participants. Despite small market share for sports apparel market for the aging population as well as women, the opportunities within these segments would be would be tremendous.



Growing health awareness and fast evolving fashion trends would greatly drive the global sports apparel market during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and demand for unique products have driven the masses to opt for durable and comfortable apparel. This shift in trend would significantly contribute to the growth of the global sports apparel market. Innovative marketing activities coupled with creative advertising and brand positioning would have a lasting impact on the market during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

Based on the Mode of Sale, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Online segment.



According to the Retail type, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Brand Outlets and Discount Stores segments.



The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada , Mexico and Rest of North America .

Key companies profiled in the report includes

Under Armour, Inc.

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Umbro

Fila

Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

New Balance Athletic Shoe

Columbia Sportswear Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Sports Apparel Market - By End User



4. North America Sports Apparel Market - By Mode of Sale



5. Country Level Analysis



6. Company Profiles



