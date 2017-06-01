WYNCOTE, PA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - IDP, a developer of software and SaaS services for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment, is pleased to announce the launch of IDP Reinsurance Services-powered by CedeRight®, driven by a new partnership with DataCede® and IDP's status as an authorized reseller of the CedeRight Reinsurance Administration System.

"Working with P&C insurer clients of all sizes, it was easy to see the need for comprehensive reinsurance functionality across the spectrum," said Dave Kerford, president of IDP. "DataCede's reinsurance services solution, combined with IDP's SaaS-based core systems and services fill that need perfectly and deliver benefits for the entire insurance value chain."

"During the past year, IDP and DataCede teams have worked together to implement the CedeRight Reinsurance Administration System for a key customer," said Phil Masin, EVP of Sales and Operations for DataCede. "As part of the IDP value proposition, CedeRight gives P&C insurers the opportunity to administer and process reinsurance simply, while also providing workflow and operational efficiencies."

P&C insurers can realize huge cost savings and streamline reinsurance administration work by leveraging IDP Reinsurance Services-powered by CedeRight, which provides robust features out-of-the-box with short implementation times while eliminating huge licensing fees, maintenance fees, and upgrade charges.

This SaaS solution supports all complex reinsurance structures, including treaty and facultative, assumed and ceded, quota share/proportional, excess of loss, and more. Additional key features include powerful automation processes for billing production, a comprehensive audit trail for all calculations, statements, and bordereaux reports, and robust reporting capabilities with real-time reports.

For more information about IDP, IDP Reinsurance Services-powered by CedeRight, or other offerings, please contact Steven Craig, SVP of Sales and Marketing for IDP, at 267-620-2448 or scraig@idpnet.com.

About IDP

IDP provides SaaS core systems and services, as well as comprehensive bureau reporting services for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, program administrators and residual market plans. Drawing on deep insurance industry and technology expertise, IDP leverages modern technology and rich customer insights to develop agile and affordable solutions which support new business growth, improve policyholder retention, enhance customer experience, streamline processing, and produce cost savings almost immediately. For more information, please visit www.idpnet.com or call 800-523-6725.

About DataCede

DataCede specializes in providing management consulting and technology solutions to insurance carriers, vendors and brokers looking for a competitive edge, with personalized service and identifiable value. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, DataCede's reinsurance system, CedeRight, leverages modern technology to simplify the reinsurance administration process and create immediate value for carriers large and small. CedeRight® and DataCede® are registered trademarks of DataCede LLC. All rights reserved 2017. For more information, please visit www.datacede.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/17/11G139164/Images/Dave-Kerford-491adb25063fb69e836ec4f185811eec.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/17/11G139164/Images/p-masin-march-2012-5d5c8e8be55faa4f86e9a37a1fa02033.jpg

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com