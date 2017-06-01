

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tickets for Ariana Grande's charity concert in memory of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester have sold out within 20 minutes of going on general sale, and touts have appeared online for resale as real survivors fear they have missed out.



An array of pop stars, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and the British rock band Coldplay will join Grande in Manchester this Sunday for a show of solidarity with the victims of the Islamic State attack. The targetted attack has killed 22 people.



Some tickets for the benefit concert have appeared on eBay, but Ticketmaster confirmed it is canceling any booked seats shown to have been touted.



The organizers had offered fans who survived the Manchester attack free tickets, but many of them fear they had missed out on tickets. Ticketmaster admitted it had been unable to verify all applications despite staff working through the night.



They left a message on their website Thursday that registrations for free tickets to the One Love Manchester are closed. And at the same time, a statement said 'We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester.'



Organizers expect to raise at least 2 million pounds ($2.58 million) from the event, and its proceeds will go to the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund' set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX