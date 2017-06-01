Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive V2X antenna marketto grow at an astounding CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006026/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive V2X antenna market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalautomotive V2X antennamarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Nowadays, automotive antennas are widely considered to be a preferred device by OEMs in all four-wheelers. Antennas facilitate communication and enable the vehicle to connect with the outside world. The rapid electrification of the mechanical components in the vehicle introduced many new electronic devices that enhanced the driving pleasure, safety, and support to the driver.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive V2X antenna market:

Implementation of IEEE 802.11p is paving the way for V2X adoption

IEEE 802.11p is an approved revision to IEEE 802.11 standard for vehicle communication system. These revisions were required to support ITS applications that include the data exchange between high-speed vehicles and vehicle-infrastructure communication systems. The objective of this ITS application is to improve the traffic safety and increase the efficiency of transportation systems.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a leadautomotive electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The adoption of dedicated short range communication, which is based on IEEE 802.11p, increased significantly in the automotive market. IEEE 802.11p standard was approved in 2009, and companies like Autotalks and NXP Semiconductor came up with field trials for its deployment

Growing ADAS market is pushing the adoption of V2X

ADAS essentially consists of sub-systems and features that work independently or are combined to provide assistance. This assistance is not just restricted to safety; it can span over comfort as well as the broad convenience spectrum for the drivers of modern-day automobiles.

"The quest for automobile safety is considered as one of the key drivers in the development of advanced automobile safety systems. Advanced safety and security features are no longer limited to premium vehicles. Consumers are now more aware of safety systems and technologies and are taking an interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles," adds Siddharth.

Rising embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles to drive the adoption of antennas

The vehicles across the world are witnessing a rise in the adoption of wireless connectivity to allow users to stay connected with the external world while driving. The connectivity not only enhances the driving pleasure through navigation capabilities and other features but also improves the safety quotient of the driver and passengers compared to the traditional vehicles.

The embedded cellular connectivity is the most reliable connectivity method for cars. The growing adoption of this technology in the passenger car segment is a crucial driver for the automotive V2X antenna market.

Top vendors:

HARADA INDUSTRY

Yokowo

Laird

Hirschmann Car Communication

Ethertronics

Kathrein Automotive

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bicycle Lights Market 2017-2021

Global Marine Wind Sensor Market 2017-2021

Global Two-wheeler Throttle by Wire (TBW) System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive serviceswheels and tires, and powertrain. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006026/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com