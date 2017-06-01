BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - To help serve the growing global-wide demand for qualified developers and web programmers, Techknowledgy² Academy, also know as TK2 Coding Bootcamp, opened May 15 in downtown Boca Raton. The new coding school teaches students web development and programming and iOS and Android development. The 10-week course graduates students so that they are prepared for the jobs of now and the future.

Courses are taught onsite at a brand new facility located in the Atrium Financial Center, 1515 North Federal Highway, in Boca Raton in classroom settings. The instructors have graduate level degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering and have served as university graduate teaching assistants, as well as coding instructors.

Former University of Miami and professional basketball player Donnavan Kirk serves as the President and co-owner of the school. Donnavan also launched a technology company based on an iOS Application he developed while playing basketball in Japan.

TechKnowledgy² Academy's founder is long-time Boca Raton resident and business owner Neal Heller, former owner of the Boca News and current owner of other career oriented schools. Board member and investor Carl Shaw is a decades-long Boca Raton resident with more than 30 years of system engineering and field sales experience in the semiconductor industry while working at Intel and LSI Logic.

"We teach the skills that students need to kick start their careers, whether they are recent high school graduates, college students or professionals looking to update their resumes and skill sets," said Mr. Kirk. "We teach programming fundamentals for the most popular technology platforms being practiced in the United States and abroad. TK2 is where students learn to solve problems with code while applying industry best practices in a collaborative environment."

TK2 Coding Bootcamp is also actively recruiting women to the school to help fill the widely reported gender gap in technology. This effort is led by TK2 Academy staffer Ashley Taylor, a web designer, and marketer with a passion for words and a knack for all things Internet. She holds a degree in journalism and graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's in Advertising. Professionally, she's worked in large and small agencies focusing as a copywriter, creative director, SEO specialist and web designer. Ashley is also involved in the local chapter of Girl Develop It, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable programs for adult women interested in learning web and software development in a judgment-free environment.

TechKnowledgy² Academy teaches:

Front-End Web Development

The basis of front-end development by building a dynamic front-end web application using JavaScript, CSS, and HTML expanding into cutting edge libraries and frameworks.

Back-End Web Development

Understanding the differences of front-end and back-end development, including. Java -- a modern web language -- and MVC framework. Learn API integration using node.js by integrating data from other apps (including Facebook or Twitter) into a product.

Programming Fundamentals

How to setup a virtual development environment with Amazon Web Services, including programming efficiently and understanding the basics of multiple programming languages, computing, data structures and networks.

The Basics of Product Development

How to properly create statements of work to provide efficient timetables and creating the functionality for products.

Working with Teams

How to develop, maintain, change, collaborate and secure advanced projects in an agile workflow using GitHub with classmates.

ABOUT

TechKnowledgy² Academy is a coding boot camp in Boca Raton with a mission to transform the lives of our students through the power of computer education. Whether a student's goal is to develop a new skill set, get a jump start on higher education or undergo a complete career change, TK2 believes in harnessing the gifts of each student to uncode their potential. Located in the heart of South Florida, TK2 offers web immersive, iOS and Android development courses. While programming literacy is the school's primary focus, the courses are built to develop both the individual's programming and business skills for ease of integration into the real world, post-graduation. We capitalize on an extensive network of partnering companies and career resources to find graduates jobs or guide them through the process of entrepreneurship. Simply put, our students graduate ready to take on the world.

TechKnowledgy² Academy is located at 1515 North Federal Highway, Suite 108, Boca Raton, FL, 33432. For more information visit www.tk2code.com or call 561.295.8325. Follow us on:

Facebook/tk2codingbootcamp

Instagram @tk2academy

Twitter @TK2Code.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

561.702.7471



Lauren Hills

Lauren@thebuzzagency.net

561.706.0212