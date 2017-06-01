Semen Analysis Market, 2022 - Focus on Human, Veterinary, Equine, Porcine, Bovine & Turkey Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global semen analysis market will increase at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 355.6 million by 2022, driven by lifestyle change, growing disposable income in the developing countries, increasing animal health expenditure, growing animal population, and rising demand for animal derived food products, and increase in fertility tourism. However, high cost of assisted reproductive technology and imposition of medical device excise tax in the U.S. are expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

Semen analysis is done to evaluate male fertility, for those seeking pregnancy or verifying the success of vasectomy as well as for veterinary applications such as artificial insemination and animal breeding. The analysis is conducted to evaluate descriptive parameters of the sperm including its volume, concentration, motility, viability, and normal morphology based on various guidelines. Infertility has been a major cause contributing to the growth of semen analysis market, cited to the abnormal sperm functioning, problem with sperm delivery, overexposure to certain environmental factors such as pesticides and other chemicals and radiation, cigarette smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption.



The global semen analysis market is fragmented with the presence of many local and regional players. The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product and services offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategy followed by most companies in the global semen analysis market was new product launches/ developments, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global semen analysis market.



Key questions answered in the report:



Which are the high growth market segments in terms of semen analysis products, applications, and geographies?

What is the historical market for semen analysis across the globe?

What are the semen analysis market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the global semen analysis market?

Who are the major players in the global semen analysis market and what percentage of share do they hold in global semen analysis market?

What are the recent developments in the global semen analysis market?

What are the geographical trends related to semen analysis market and high growth regions/ countries?

What are the local emerging players in the semen analysis market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Ecosystem

1.2 Report Elucidation

1.3 Market buzz and foreground

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3 Market Analytics



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Insights



4 Global Semen Analysis Market, By Application

4.1 Human

4.2 Veterinary

4.2.1 Equine

4.2.2 Porcine

4.2.3 Bovine

4.2.4 Turkey



5 Global Semen Analysis Market, By Products

5.1 Analyzers

5.2 Accessories and Disposables

5.3 Software

5.4 Instruments

5.4.1 Centrifuge

5.4.2 Counting Chambers

5.4.3 Temperature Control System

5.5 Test Kit



6 Semen Analysis Market, By Geography



7 Global Semen Analysis Market- Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Product Launches

7.3 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.6 Other Developments



8 Company Profiles (The Profile Includes Company Overview, Financials, Products and Services Portfolio, and Recent Developments)

8.1 Bioline Technologies

8.2 Biophos

8.3 ContraVac INC

8.4 Dolo Animals Ltd.

8.5 Hamilton Thorne

8.6 LabIVF Asia PTE. LTD.

8.7 Medical Electronics System LTD.

8.8 MedSystems International LLC

8.9 Microptic S.L.

8.10 MMCSoft

8.11 MotilityCount Aps

8.12 Origio

8.13 Proiser

8.14 Sperm Processor Pvt. Ltd.

8.15 Stormoff



