01.06.2017 | 17:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - June 1, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:  BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer will provide a corporate presentation at the Jefferies 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://bit.ly/2q5M1hU (http://bit.ly/2q5M1hU).

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

Contacts
U.S.: Seth Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications. Phone: + 1 978 341 5271
Europe: Rolf Sass Soerensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)