Global Halal Food Market 2017-2021 - Improved Economic Conditions of Muslim Countries Drives the Market - Research and Markets

The global halal food market to grow at a CAGR of 15.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global halal food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased demand for convenience foods. The purchase and demand for convenience and packaged foods are on the rise with improvement in the living standards, lifestyles, and disposable incomes of consumers in Muslim countries. These packaged foods are prepared according to Islamic dietary laws.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved economic conditions of Muslim countries. One of the most important economic health indicators of a country is gross domestic product (GDP) by purchasing power parity (PPP). PPP considers the local price differences between nations and then equalizes them to the US economy. The economic conditions of Muslim countries are improving with time. Economic development has led to an increase in purchasing power and income levels of people in the Muslim countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is halal certification. Obtaining a halal certification is difficult as there are no uniform halal standards and halal certifying bodies for every country. This makes it difficult for the companies to operate in the international market. In addition, the lack of transparency from certifiers and fragmented marketplace create uncertainty and difficulty in obtaining halal certification. This has led to the loss of faith and protests against halal and halal certifiers.

