Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European University Libraries Directory 2017-18" directory to their offering.

This new edition of the European University Libraries Directory provide essential details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and, where appropriate, includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Researched meticulously, this revised edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.

Key features:

Provides extensive details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information.

Provides information on over thousands of university libraries.

Contents:

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Other invaluable information includes: area of specialisation, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the libraries own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of universities and their libraries.

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/279mv9/european

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006177/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Marketing Lists