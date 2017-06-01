sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,094 Euro		-0,063
-2,92 %
WKN: A1J9E6 ISIN: FR0010127662 Ticker-Symbol: 0TC 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TXCELL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TXCELL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TXCELL
TXCELL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TXCELL2,094-2,92 %