Pronovias Presents the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection

BARCELONA, Spain, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PRONOVIAS, the leading bridal fashion firm, delighted more than 2,000 guests at the firm's catwalk show at the MNAC in Barcelona, for the presentation of the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection. The audience enjoyed the fashion show with a unique mise-en-scene, under a theme called "WISH" with a spectacular wishing well at center stage.

The many guests included the famous actress and model Kate Upton (USA), models Marie Ange Casta (France),and Karla Mora (México), entrepreneur and girlfriend of Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimple (The Netherlands), TV presenters Laura Barriales (Italy), Lena Gercke (Germany), Zoe Hardman (UK), Andreia Rodrigues and Cristina Ferreira (Portugal), actress Vanessa Martins (Portugal), influencer Coral Simanovich (Israel), singer Cuca Roseta (Portugal), and the socialite Ana Boyer (Spain).

Moreover, the 2017 PronoviasItBrides Blair Eadie, Thássia Naves, Caroline Bassac, Xenia van der Woodsen and Veronica Ferraro, and the digital influencers Elisa Taviti and Anni Popp were some of the other guests who didn't want to miss the magic event.

Victoria's Secret angels Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt, and Cindy Bruna along with the international top model Bregje Heinen shined on the mirrored runway.

Through the catwalk presentation, guests discovered the latest bridal fashion trends from the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection with dress proposals that play with silhouettes and innovative designs that fill the collection with possibilities, from mermaid and flared designs to very full ball gowns. The dresses, crafted in organza, crepe, soft satin and French lace, are finished with white gemstone embroideries that give the collection great sophistication and delicateness.

