MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the May performance of its seven investable Long/Short Equity Indices. Each index is constructed using transparent, liquid ETFs and US Treasury securities to produce hedge fund-style returns without hedge fund pricing, opaqueness and redemption restrictions.

With a history stretching back to 2003, the MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices use a patented methodology in seeking to capture the beta returns of universes of statistically similar hedge funds that exhibit in aggregate consistently high concentrations of beta. MVIS currently offers four regional and three global long/short equity strategies.

The table below shows the performance of the indices for May 2017 and for selected periods:

Index Initial Date of Publication Ticker 1-Month 3-Month 1-Year Life (annualized)* MVIS All World Long/Short Equity Index 12-May-17 MVLSAWTR 1.56% 3.00% 11.14% 5.64% MVIS North America Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVLSNATR 0.36% 0.06% 4.10% 6.28% MVIS Emerging Markets Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVLSEMTR 0.69% 2.46% 9.18% 4.46% MVIS Western Europe Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVLSWETR 1.21% 2.96% 10.79% 3.80% MVIS Asia (Developed) Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVLSDATR 2.42% 4.81% 15.17% 5.55% MVIS Global Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVLSGLTR 0.62% 0.99% 9.53% 6.04% MVIS Global Event Long/Short Equity Index 21-Nov-12 MVEVEQTR 0.57% 1.05% 3.63% 4.53%

*MVLSNATR/MVLSWETR/MVLSGLTR/MVEVEQTR, 31-Oct-03. MVLSDATR, 29-Oct-04. MVLSEMTR, 31-Jul-06. MVLSAWTR, 31-Dec-10.

Any information presented prior to the Initial Publication Date is back-tested. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology in effect when the indices were published. Index methodology details are available at www.mvis-indices.com.

Data as of 31 May 2017.

Detailed information about MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices including methodology details and index data is available on www.mvis-indices.com.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices which are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including hard assets and international equity markets as well as fixed income markets. Approximately USD 13.3 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006189/en/

Contacts:

MV Index Solutions

Bettina Hessler, +49 (0)69 4056 695 22

bettina.hessler@mvis-indices.com