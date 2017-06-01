Offshore Wind Energy Market Growing at a CAGR of 25.47% During 2016 - 2021, Worldwide Says ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the recent years, the Global offshore wind energy market has been growing rapidly as the total installed capacity have been witnessing rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the offshore wind energy market is driven by increasing demand of clean energy, larger coastal regions, abundant resource of energy and low cost from the other energy generation technologies.

The offshore wind energy market report analysis companies Siemens, Vestas, Vattenfall, General Electric, Suzlon, Vestas, Dong Energy, Samsung Heavy Industries, Nordex, ABB Group, Senvion

According to research report, "Global Offshore Wind Energy Market - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021)", global marketis projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 25.74% during 2016 - 2021, chiefly driven by increasing demand of clean energy, governments regulatory frameworks and advancements in new technologies.

Offshore Wind Energy market is booming around the world as the demand of clean energy is increasing with the increase in CO2 emission in the atmosphere during energy generation from coal and nuclear plants. With the growing population and urbanization both in developed and developing countries, the energy usage is increasing, and in order to provide cost efficient energy, offshore wind energy plays an important role. The installation cost is high but the cost of energy once the farm is install is low then other energy generation technologies.

According to World Energy Outlook 2016, by International Energy Agency, the share of renewable energy to reach 37%, growth in the demand of natural gas to 50% and 150 millions of electric vehicles on road till 2040, has led to a tremendous growth in the smart meter market.

Among the regions, Europe remains the largest market in terms of total install capacity, while Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the highest installed capacity across the world. Key markets in U.K., Germany and China will continue to rise considering the government initiatives andnew technology advancements.

The "Global Offshore Wind Energy Market - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021)", hasanalysed the potential of Global offshore Wind Energy market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global offshore wind energy market.

