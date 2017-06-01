Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) announces that its subsidiary Kering Eyewear and the Maison Cartier, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, have completed the closing activities related to the strategic partnership for the development of the eyewear category, in accordance with the terms announced on 21 March 2017.

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of the Kering Group, a global Luxury group that develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra.

About the Maison Cartier

Founded in 1847, the Maison Cartier is one of the world's most esteemed houses of luxury. The Maison Cartier designs and manufactures exclusive collections of high and fine jewelry, wristwatches and prestige accessories, distributed through close to 300 Cartier boutiques worldwide.

About Kering

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

