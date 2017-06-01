FERRATUM OYJ: Notification of transactions in own shares

Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vanhala, Erkki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20170601102124_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 30.05.2017

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 20.80000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 20.80000 EUR

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

European media enquiries:

Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin

T: +49 69 27 13 89 26

E: Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com

E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com