A PV installation combined with a diesel generator at a Syrian hospital is to ensure stable energy supply that can save lives. Syria's location and climate offer optimal conditions for the use of PV, that could help to overcome power shortages in the war torn country.

Syria, once a leading oil and gas producer, has been suffering from energy interruptions for a half a decade. The ongoing civil war, now in its sixth year, has significantly damaged the country's electrical infrastructure, leaving people reliant on diesel generators, but at the mercy of fuel shortages.

A study by the Shattuck Centre of the Central European University in Budapest (Hungary) last year identified the large potential of solar power in several war torn areas, using Aleppo in Syria as an example. The climate and geographic location on the ...

