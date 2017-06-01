SAP Consulting Firm Goldfish ICT Joins the itelligence Group via Acquisition Through itelligence Benelux

BIELEFELD, Germany, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

itelligence AG, the globally leading SAP consulting firm for the SME sector, is strengthening its market presence in the Benelux region sustainably. Goldfish ICT, Utrecht, and itelligence Benelux Holding are announcing today that itelligence Benelux Holding will be acquiring the shares and Goldfish ICT will join the itelligence group. Both organisations will benefit from this transaction since itelligence is broadening its market position in the Benelux countries. In turn, Goldfish ICT will get access to the global extensive SAP expertise itelligence has to offer.

Norbert Rotter, CEO, itelligence AG: "With Goldfish, we are strengthening our presence in the economically important Benelux region, giving us access to interesting customers with growth potential, particularly from the pharmaceutical as well as the life sciences and agriculture sectors. In these market segments, the itelligence SAP portfolio will offer an enormous innovation potential for our new Benelux customers. We are looking forward to being able to call on the know-how of our Goldfish colleagues in these sectors, which we intend to make use of worldwide in future."

Goldfish ICT was founded in 2000 and has developed into a full-service provider, offering process and IT consulting based on SAP solutions as well as an extensive range of managed services. Some 70 employees provide consulting services for national and international rollouts to renowned customers. Goldfish's consulting work focuses primarily on the food, agriculture, life sciences and chemical sectors.

Michael Dorin, CFO at itelligence AG: "With the acquisition of Goldfish ICT, we are pursuing our strategic goal of being among the leading SAP partners in each of our most important markets. We can now expect to see significant increases in sales in attractive growth sectors in the Benelux."

itelligence Benelux Holding is part of the globally operating company itelligence AG and offers international solutions, services and support in the SAP environment. This year, itelligence AG has been rewarded two SAP® Pinnacle Awards in the categories 'SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies' and with 'Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year'.

Wim Jansen, Managing Director, itelligence Netherlands: "Goldfish and itelligence Benelux will become one of the leading SAP partners in the Netherlands with over 200 employees and an annual turnover of 40 million euros. Goldfish's excellent sector-specific know-how will also provide a basis for a more international focus on the growth sectors of food and pharmaceuticals."

The founder and partners of Goldfish ICT, Rene Caubo, Frans Nieuweboer and Marcel Pothof, as well as the Goldfish ICT management and employees will continue their careers at itelligence.

Rene Caubo, General Director and founder of Goldfish ICT: "Goldfish ICT is ready for the next step in its development. Many of our customers are successful and have expanded their operations outside of the local market. I am pleased that we shall be able to offer a more international perspective to these customers as well as new opportunities to our employees. Both will benefit from the dense international network and broader portfolio itelligence has to offer."

About Goldfish ICT

Goldfish ICT is an ambitious, medium-sized consultancy firm operating out of Western Europe. Its services range from implementation and optimization projects to application management and hosting. The company supports clients in the food & agriculture, life sciences, wholesale and professional services industries with successful track-record in both on-premise and cloud-based projects. Goldfish ICT is an SAP recognized expertise partner and value-added reseller.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing more than 5,800 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services, SAP-certified provider of hosting services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

