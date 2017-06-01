SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

June 1, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA") a) Name Kim Stratton 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Head of International Commercial - PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Shire plc b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") awarded under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 on June 1, 2015.



(Details of related disposal of Ordinary Shares are referenced in section 5. below.) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 15 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction June 1, 2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A 5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 b) Nature of the transaction Automated disposal of Ordinary Shares in relation to the vesting of RSUs referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £44.7780 5 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction June 1, 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874 Media Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607 Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com