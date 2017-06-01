Global Biopesticides Market Forecasts, Trends and Opportunities from 2017 to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biopesticides Market Forecasts, Trends and Opportunities from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

The research study examines the Biopesticides market report on the basis of various segments - by type, crop type, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned in order to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The market report provides an estimation of the overall market size in terms of value (US$) while providing a comprehensive analysis about the key segments and the geographical subdivisions in details. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments.

Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Biopesticides market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the various policies and laws and regulations. It also contains in-depth information gained through primary and secondary research methods which has been assessed through various effective analytical tools. Thus, the research report presents near-accurate market estimates based on the data attained from such systematic research.



The research report also analyzes the competitive landscape of the Biopesticides market by reviewing the company profiles of the leading market players. This section also identifies the market hierarchy by analyzing the mergers and acquisitions, current developments and future prospects of these players.



Segmentation



The segmentation for Biopesticides market has been done as follows:



By type:



Bio-Insecticides

Bio-Nematicides

Bio-Herbicides

Others

By crop type:



Food and Vegetables

Oilseed

Cereals

Others

By geography:



Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

and Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Key industry players profiled as part of the report are:



Koppert Biological Systems

Monsanto

The Dow Chemical Company

Valent Biosciences

BASF SE

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Bayer Crop Science

DuPont

Nim Tree Organics LLC

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2wc8ht/biopesticides

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716