

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains, putting an end to their five session losing streak. However, the markets were stuck in a sideways trend throughout the session. Investors remained in a cautious mood due to the political uncertainty in England and Italy.



The latest polls have signaled a potential hung parliament in England. A Times/YouGov poll showed that Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.46 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.35 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.22 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.40 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.66 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.32 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.09 percent.



In Paris, Saint Gobain advanced 1.40 percent after launching a 750 million euro bond issue.



Automakers Peugeot rose 1.74 percent and Renault added 2.07 percent after industry data showed French car registrations rose nearly 9 percent in May.



Vivendi gained 1.97 percent after it won conditional EU approval to take de facto control of Telecom Italia.



In London, satellite telecommunications firm Inmarsat soared 5.56 percent on a report that Japan's Softbank has begun talks with the firm for a possible tie-up.



Astrazeneca gained 1.80 percent after U.S. drug-maker Pfizer Inc acquired its brand Neksium.



Telecoms giant BT Group fell 1.84 percent on concerns over its cash flows.



Johnson Matthey tumbled 0.67 percent after full year earnings per share climbed to 209.1 pence from 178.7 pence in the previous year.



Novo Nordisk advanced 1.07 percent in Copenhagen as it received FDA approval for a new treatment to treat hemophilia B, a chronic and inherited bleeding disorder.



Banco Popular Espanol slumped 17.90 percent in Madrid on reports that senior EU officials have warned the bank could be dissolved if it can't find a buyer by a self-imposed June 10 deadline.



The euro area manufacturing sector gathered further momentum in May as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit and showed Thursday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 73-month high of 57.0 in May, in line with flash estimate, from 56.7 in April. The score signaled expansion in each of the past 47 months.



The UK manufacturing sector growth moderated in May from a three-year high, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.7 in May from 57.3 in April. Nonetheless, the score was above the expected level of 56.5 and signaled an improvement in conditions for the tenth consecutive month.



UK house prices declined for the third consecutive time for the first time since 2009, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent drop in April. Economists had forecast prices to rise 0.2 percent.



China's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in nearly a year in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The Caixin factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 in May from 50.3 in April. The reading declined below 50 for the first time in eleven months, signaling a contraction in the sector.



Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 27th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 248,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 239,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday showed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index inched up to 54.9 in May from 54.8 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 54.5.



Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said construction spending tumbled by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April from the revised March estimate of $1.236 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX