TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RG)(OTC PINK: RMIOF) (FRANKFURT: D4R) is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and/or working capital units (the "WC Unit") combined for an aggregate of up to $250,000. Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for a drill program to test a significant electromagnetic conductor at Atim Lake North, just west of the previous drilling on the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in northwestern Ontario, and for working capital purposes.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.05 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.05 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") exercisable for a period of twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 7% of the value of proceeds of the sale of FT Units or WC Units in cash and up to 7% of the number of WC Units or FT Units sold in the form of broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of Romios at $0.05 for a period of twelve (12) months from the Closing of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe for the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contain in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

The Offering is expected to close on or before July 14, 2017, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, or such other date as is agreed between the Company and the subscribers. The securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Tom Drivas

President and Director

416-221-4124

416-218-9772 (FAX)

romios@romios.com



Frank van de Water

Chief Financial Officer and Director

416-221-4124

fvandewater@rogers.com



