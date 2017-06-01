Bob van Breda Joins APS Board

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced Payment Solutions Ltd (APS), the digital challenger to banks, has appointed Vanquis Bank's Bob van Breda as Group Finance Director.

Bob brings a wealth of experience to the APS board, headed up by CEO Rich Wagner, Chair of the Emerging Payments Association, at a time of ambitious growth for the business. Bob's career spans dot.com start-ups and leadership positions at NatWest, Providian UK and latterly Vanquis Bank. At Vanquis, Bob was part of the start-up team, growing from an unknown challenger bank to an established player with a balance sheet of over £1.5bn.

Bob is an ideal fit for APS which is widely regarded as one of the first, and most successful fintech companies and is now a main challenger to banks servicing customers and SMEs. APS has long applied its data-led technology and payments expertise to identifying customer needs and is a positive disruptor in the finance industry through its award-winning Cashplus product.

Rich Wagner said: "The UK fintech business is maturing and this market needs more than restless innovation if it is going to remain a force for good which can invest in the tech needed to solve age-old barriers and issues faced by traditional banks' customers. Bob's banking experience will supplement the existing management team and boost our growth ambitions. Appointing Bob to our board also demonstrates our commitment to retaining and attracting the best possible talent as we grow our business, as both an industry leader and force for good for our customers and staff."

About Advanced Payment Solutions Ltd (APS)

Advanced Payment Solutions Ltd (APS), trading under the name "APS financial", is a data-driven digital banking services pioneer, which aims to transform the UK's banking sector and be the first choice digital challenger to banks for SME and consumer customers. Recently nominated as a finalist for Best Business Account for 2017 by Business Moneyfacts Awards, over the last 10 years, APS has developed a wide range of digital banking products including Cashplus. Through its proprietary technologies, award winning products and superior in-house data analytics, APS is able to offer nearly a million customers fast, simple and intelligent banking solutions to efficiently manage their finances and business cash flow.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, APS has a full permission credit licence for consumer credit activities (FRN 671140). A subsidiary of APS, APS Financial Ltd ("AFL") is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for the issuing of electronic money (FRN 900002).

AFL was the first non-bank issuer to gain Mastercard membership and is a member of both the Electronic Money and Emerging Payments Associations.

