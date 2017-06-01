sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Solid State Battery Market 2016-2021 with Dyson, Bosch, Brightvolt, Prietobattery, Cymbet, Excellatron Solid State, Toyota Dominating

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Solid State Battery Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Solid state battery market is expected to exponentially over the period 2016 to 2021. The main difference between the conventional Li-ion battery and a solid state battery is the electrolyte used. The former uses a liquid or gel while the later uses a solid electrolyte and offers benefits like higher energy density, longer cycle life and robustness. Unlike liquid electrolyte, solid electrolyte are non-flammable which in turns eliminate the need for multi-layer packaging, making the battery thin and light weight.

Growth of consumer electronics market and high investment in the automobile industry for the development of electric vehicles are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market. North America dominates the global solid state battery market on account of earlier and rapid adoption of advanced solid state batteries across various applications and industries.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Dyson, Bosch, Brightvolt, Prietobattery, Cymbet Corporation, Excellatron Solid State, Toyota Motor Corporation along with several other players.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Solid State Battery Market Forecast by Type (US $ billion)



6. Solid State Battery Market Forecast by Application (US $ billion)



7. Solid State Battery Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



- Dyson


- BrightVolt


- Bosch


- Prieto Battery


- Cymbet Corporation


- Excellatron


- Toyota Motor Corporation


- Infinite Power Solutions



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tct72b/solid_state

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907


© 2017 PR Newswire