Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture Industry 2017-2021: Latest Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Research and Markets

The global artificial intelliegence market in agriculture industry to grow at a CAGR of 22.68% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelliegence market in agriculture industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is face recognition system for farm animals. Although face recognition systems are incorporated within robotic milking units, advancements in AI technology and sensors will result in visual individual recognition that can monitor several behavioral aspects within a herd.
According to the report, one driver in the market is maximizing profits in farm operations. To increase profits in farm operations, the yield and output of crops and animals must be maximized respectively. AI technology incorporated in the form of robots, drones, crop management systems, and herd management tools enable farms to monitor and regulate remote operations and provide logical data to analyze several aspects of an agriculture farm.
Key vendors
- Ag Leader Technology
- Trimble
- John Deere
- Iteris
Other prominent vendors
- AGCO
- aWhere
- Gamaya
- Granular
- Raven Industries
