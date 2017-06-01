Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture Industry 2017-2021: Latest Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global artificial intelliegence market in agriculture industry to grow at a CAGR of 22.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelliegence market in agriculture industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is face recognition system for farm animals. Although face recognition systems are incorporated within robotic milking units, advancements in AI technology and sensors will result in visual individual recognition that can monitor several behavioral aspects within a herd.

According to the report, one driver in the market is maximizing profits in farm operations. To increase profits in farm operations, the yield and output of crops and animals must be maximized respectively. AI technology incorporated in the form of robots, drones, crop management systems, and herd management tools enable farms to monitor and regulate remote operations and provide logical data to analyze several aspects of an agriculture farm.

Key vendors



Ag Leader Technology

Trimble

John Deere

Iteris

Other prominent vendors



AGCO

aWhere

Gamaya

Granular

Raven Industries



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlb52x/global_artificial





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716