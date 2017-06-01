Regulatory News:

The Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) Annual general shareholders' meeting was held today at the Capital 8 Conference Centre in Paris, under the presidency of Mr Antoine Flamarion.

The quorum was established at 92%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Management were approved, including the resolutions regarding the 2016 annual financial statements and consolidated accounts, and the nomination of Mazars as principal statutory auditor.

An update of the company results, business activities and developments, and corporate governance during 2016 was presented at the annual general shareholders' meeting, along with outlook for the group.

The detailed results of voting will be published in the Shareholders' meeting section of the Tikehau Capital website: www.tikehaucapital.com

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €10bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

