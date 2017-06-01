FERRATUM OYJ: Dorval increases shareholding beyond 5%

Helsinki, June 1, 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") disclosed earlier today a notification that Dorval Asset Management ("Dorval") now holds 1,105,012 shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of the total issued share capital of Ferratum.

Dorval is an asset management company authorised by the AMF (French securities regulator) since 1993. Dorval takes a conviction-driven investment approach focusing on long term performance and capital preservation, characterised by active management strategies which are not benchmark-driven.

Jorma Jokela commented:

"Dorval Asset Management has been steadily growing its investment in Ferratum across a number of funds and we are pleased that Dorval continues to invest with confidence in our growth strategy and future potential."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 24 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 20,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at March 31, 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com (mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com)



European media enquiries :

Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin

T: +49 69 27 13 89 26

E: Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com (mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com)

E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com (mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com)



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com (mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com)



UK media enquiries :

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537

E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com (mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com)

E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com (mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com)





