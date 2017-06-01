Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report of over 220 very detailed slide format pages is replete with new forecasts, analysis and infographics seeing the roadmap and financial projections to a future where land, water and airborne vehicles will be electric.

The report starts with a comprehensive Executive Summary, which includes a close look at all the key issues. Ten year forecasts for power electronics are broken down into motor controllers, recuperation, electricity import, electricity export, BMS with boost converters, climate control and then other, with a full explanation of the many things in these categories. The total printed electronics market in billions of dollars and as percentage of the electric vehicle market is projected, backed up by ten year forecasts by number of 46 categories of electric vehicle land, water and air.

The Introduction then looks at many examples of power electronics explained in the context of powertrain options, future successes and expected failures. It covers such things as why universal and merged motor controllers are both elusive but more per vehicle will appear. Network integration, powertrain options, voltage trends and structural electronics potential are detailed. Design of Power Electronics comes next, embracing where, why and what new forms are appearing.



The fourth chapter consists of new materials and components for power electronics because they are so key to the future. While chapter 5 covers power electronics for 48V mild hybrid and beyond.



Companies Mentioned



Power Technologies CPT Ltd

Sumitomo Electric

Toyota

Volkswagen



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS



2. INTRODUCTION



3. DESIGN OF POWER ELECTRONICS



4. NEW ACTIVE MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS: SIC GAN GAAS ETC



5. POWER ELECTRONICS FOR 48V MILD HYBRIDS AND BEYOND

6. SUPPLIER COMPARISONS



7. INTERVIEW WITH CPT



8. TOYOTA CASE STUDY

