

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market managed to cling to a small increased Thursday. After climbing steadily in the first 2 hours of trade, the market settled into a sideways trend. The market pared its gains in the afternoon, but held onto a slight gain.



Following the strong gains in April and May, there has been little stimulus to drive the market higher. Solid manufacturing data from the Eurozone provided a bit of a boost to sentiment, but US employment data was mixed ahead of Friday's jobs report. Private sector employment in the US increased more than expected, while weekly jobless claims rose more than anticipated.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.09 percent Thursday and finished at 9,024.92. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.25 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.18 percent.



Baked goods manufacturer Aryzta climbed 4.4 percent and Dutry gained 2.7 percent. Clariant rose 1.6 percent on some positive comments after an analysts' event regarding its planned merger with US company Huntsman.



UBS increased 0.7 percent, but Credit Suisse slipped 0.2 percent. Partners Group finished higher by 0.8 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche fell 0.4 percent, but Novartis rose 0.1 percent. Nestlé also finished higher by 0.2 percent.



Shares of Vifor tumbled 1.7 percent. The stock had dropped on Wednesday following a downgrade from UBS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX