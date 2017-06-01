WEST KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX VENTURE: CXO) ("Colorado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 issuer status to Tier 1 issuer status by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Colorado commenced trading today as a Tier 1 issuer on the Exchange.

Tier 1 is the Exchange's premier tier and is reserved for the Exchange's most advanced Issuers with the most significant financial resources. Tier 1 Issuers benefit from decreased filing requirements and improved service standards.

Adam Travis, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the graduation to Tier 1 as it reflects another positive milestone of our continuing development based on the strength and quality of Colorado's projects, our management and financial resources. Fieldwork continues to progress Green Springs in Nevada and we look forward to another successful exploration season in Northern BC where crews have recently been mobilized."

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Nevada. Colorado's main BC exploration projects includes its 51% interest in the KSP property currently under option with Seabridge Gold Inc., the 100% owned Kingpin property, the 100% owned North ROK (ROK-Coyote) property and the 100% owned Kinaskan (Castle) property. Additionally Colorado holds an option on the Green Springs Property (Nevada) from Ely Gold & Minerals Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

