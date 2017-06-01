Liquid Encapsulation Market 2017 to 2022: Market Share Analysis, Investments, Recent Deals & Key player Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Liquid Encapsulation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.10% over the period 2017 to 2022
Liquid encapsulation is a process by which a material such as a polymer is applied on devices for their protection. Rapidly expanding electronics market, growing trend towards miniaturization of devices, increasing investment from the public and private firms are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market. Growing need of advanced packaging technologies for automotive electronics applications is also complementing the market growth.
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Hitachi Chemical, BASF, Sumitomo Bakelite, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Panasonic Corporation, KYOCERA Chemical Corporation, and Epic Resins along with others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Material (US $ billion)
5.1. Epoxy Resins
5.2. Epoxy-Modified Resins
5.3. Others
6. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)
6.1. Integrated circuit
6.2. Optoelectronics
6.3. Sensors
6.4. Others
7. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
7.1. Automotive
7.2. Communication and Technology
7.3. Consumer Electronics
7.4. Manufacturing
8. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Market Share Analysis
9.2. Investment Analysis
9.3. Recent Deals
9.4. Strategies of Key Players
10. Company Profiles
10.1. BASF
10.2. Epic Resins
10.3. Panasonic Corporation
10.4. Sumitomo Bakelite
10.5. KYOCERA Chemical Corporation
10.6. Shin-Etsu Chemical
10.7. Hitachi Chemical
10.8. Nagase & Co.
10.9. Nitto Denko Corporation
