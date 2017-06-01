sprite-preloader
01.06.2017 | 18:51
PR Newswire

Liquid Encapsulation Market 2017 to 2022: Market Share Analysis, Investments, Recent Deals & Key player Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liquid Encapsulation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Logo

Liquid Encapsulation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.10% over the period 2017 to 2022

Liquid encapsulation is a process by which a material such as a polymer is applied on devices for their protection. Rapidly expanding electronics market, growing trend towards miniaturization of devices, increasing investment from the public and private firms are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market. Growing need of advanced packaging technologies for automotive electronics applications is also complementing the market growth.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Hitachi Chemical, BASF, Sumitomo Bakelite, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Panasonic Corporation, KYOCERA Chemical Corporation, and Epic Resins along with others.

Key Topics Covered:




1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics


4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations


4.2. Drivers


4.3. Restraints


4.4. Opportunities


4.5. Supplier Outlook


4.6. Industry Outlook


4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis


4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Material (US $ billion)


5.1. Epoxy Resins


5.2. Epoxy-Modified Resins


5.3. Others



6. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)


6.1. Integrated circuit


6.2. Optoelectronics


6.3. Sensors


6.4. Others



7. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)


7.1. Automotive


7.2. Communication and Technology


7.3. Consumer Electronics


7.4. Manufacturing



8. Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence


9.1. Market Share Analysis


9.2. Investment Analysis


9.3. Recent Deals


9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles


10.1. BASF


10.2. Epic Resins


10.3. Panasonic Corporation


10.4. Sumitomo Bakelite


10.5. KYOCERA Chemical Corporation


10.6. Shin-Etsu Chemical


10.7. Hitachi Chemical


10.8. Nagase & Co.


10.9. Nitto Denko Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3zf8kz/liquid

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire