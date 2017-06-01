Atento to Present at the Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

NEW YORK, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top three providers worldwide, today announced that Company executives will participate in the Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Mauricio Montilha, Chief Financial Officer, will present to attendees of the Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York City. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Atento's Investor Relations website at investors.atento.com.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.atento.com

