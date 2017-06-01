TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX: EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock guided by a companion diagnostic, today announced that at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation ("Shareholders") that was held yesterday, all six nominees for the board were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number and percentage of common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") Number and percentage of represented in person or by Shares represented in person proxy and entitled to vote or by proxy and entitled to at the Meeting that were vote at the Meeting that Director voted FOR were WITHELD from voting ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul M. Walker 116,834,763 (99.86%) 159,460 (0.14%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony Bihl III 116,816,363 (99.85%) 177,860 (0.15%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin Giese 116,551,452 (99.62%) 442,771 (0.38%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guillermo Herrera 116,816,009 (99.85%) 178,214 (0.15%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Stevens 116,834,863 (99.86%) 159,360 (0.14%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Masayuki Kaneko 116,816,009 (99.85%) 178,241 (0.15%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on Sedar at www.Sedar.com.

About Spectral Medical Inc.

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ("PMX"). The PMX cartridge is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which is a potent mediator of sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

The PMX cartridge is currently approved for therapeutic use in many countries outside of the United States and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for the PMX cartridge and, in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

