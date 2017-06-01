Research and Markets - North America Biostimulants Market 2017-2022: Key Players are Isagro S.p.A, Taminco Corp., Valagro S.p.A, Italopolina S.p.A, and Koppert

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Biostimulants Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

North America Biostimulants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% over the forecast period to reach US$716.3 million in 2022.

The biostimulants industry is witnessing considerable growth in the North American region on account of remarkable biotechnological growth in the area of enzymes production, and acid extraction from natural products, and thereby enabling the production of efficient biostimulants.



Moreover, advanced molecular biology and genetic engineering are also assisting for bioreactor-based amino and other acids production. Furthermore, growth in environment conscious consumers is resulting in increased demand for organic food products, and in turn, is boosting the Biostimulants market in the region.



U.S holds the largest share of the North America Biostimulants market owing to the large-scale adoption of Biostimulants as seed treatments to strengthen the crop's productivity due to increase in the cost of synthetic fungicides and pesticides. Agricultural technological advancements like the adoption of precision farming are also one of the major factors for Biostimulants market growth. Canada is also one of the key biostimulants markets in the region which is witnessing considerable growth owing to increasing need of sustainable agriculture and rise in organic food products demand.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Isagro S.p.A, Taminco Corp., Valagro S.p.A, Italopolina S.p.A, and Koppert BV among others.



Segmentation



By Active Ingredients



Acidic Biostimulants

Extract Biostimulants

By Crop Type



Fruits

Vegetables

Turfs

Ornamentals

Row Crops

By Application



Foliar

Soil

Seed



Company Profiles



Italpollina

BASF S.E.

Bayer

Biostadt India Limited

Koppert B.V.

Isagro S.p.A

Taminco Corp.

Valagro S.p.A

