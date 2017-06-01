RNA-seq Market Growing at a CAGR of 20.2% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NGS-based RNA-seq market grows from $1.05 billion to $2.65 billion, at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2017-2022. Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) technology accounted for largest share while expression profiling analysis segment have major share, in 2016 North America had largest share However Asia-Pacific will have highest growth in forecast period

The global NGS-based RNA-seq market is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2022 from USD 1.05 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.2%. Factors such as the advantages of RNA-seq over micro array technology, technological advancements in RNA-seq products, increasing number of RNA-seq grants, increasing number of research activities, and rapid growth in precision medicine are driving the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market. On the other hand, accuracy and standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the lack of skilled technical personnel are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the market.

In 2016, the sequencing platforms and consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The data analysis, storage, and management is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to its development of more efficient data analysis solutions and growing computational capabilities of data analytics providers.

Research centers and academic & government institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016 due to the increasing focus of market players on providing efficient RNA-seq products and services for research applications and the growing number of government funding programs. However, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth due to the growing number of agreements between companies and hospitals for the development of advanced tests and products catering to the specific needs of hospitals and clinics.

Based on applications, the market is categorized into four segments, namely, de novo transcriptome assembly, expression profiling analysis, variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics, and small RNA sequencing. The expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the major share of the global NGS-based RNA-seq market owing to the technological advantages of expression profiling applications.

Geographically, the NGS-based RNA-seq market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pasific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, owing to focus on R&D activities and the low cost of NGS products & services in this region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 33%, Tier 2 - 50% and Tier 3 - 17%

- Tier 1 - 33%, Tier 2 - 50% and Tier 3 - 17% By Designation - C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others -40%

- C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others -40% By Region - North America - 24%, Europe - 19%, APAC - 33%, RoW - 24%

The global NGS-based RNA-seq market is highly competitive, with a large number of global and local players. In 2016, the market was dominated by Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.). Product launches, agreements, and partnerships were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.

Top 25 Companies Analyzed for This Study are - Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (U.K.), Perkinelmer, Inc. , (U.S.), Qaigen N.V. (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Gatc Biotech AG (Germany), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan), Cofactor Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Otogenetics Corporation (U.S.), Nugen Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Intrexon Corp. (U.S.), 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Personalis Inc. (U.S.), Genewiz, Inc. (U.S.), Medgenome Inc. (U.S.), Novogene Corporation (China), and Biomatters Ltd. (New Zealand).

