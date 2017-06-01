TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the IAM Private Debt Group.

June 1st marks the 30th anniversary of IAM's Private Debt Group; originally formed as First Treasury, co-founded by John Robertson (Chair of the IAM Private Debt Group and President & CEO of IAM) and the late David Elliot, President of First Treasury, on this day in 1987.

Since 1987 the Group has managed money for institutions, originating and managing senior-secured fixed rate loans to businesses in nearly every province in the country and across a broad swath of industries; establishing ourselves as the market leader in the Canadian private debt markets.

The team has completed over 250 loans, raising more than $3.0 billion from our investors - consistently delivering above average returns and managing our portfolios to ensure minimal credit losses; always treating investor's money as if it were our own.

We remember when spread sheets were something created by hand, only the biggest institutions possessed computers and the internet was a relatively unheard of tool just beginning to make its' presence felt as the common place for research and business interaction. We've weathered market and economic calamities, changes in the institutional investing space and in our own family.

Across those years our purpose has been the same - to pursue the best Canadian businesses we could find, to work hard to understand them and structure loans that made sense both to the borrower and to our investors. From the outset, our foremost goal was to manage those loans closely to ensure surety of our investor's capital and to generate the returns we promised.

In 2016 we raised over $1.0 billion from existing and new LPs ($667.0 million in our fifth corporate credit fund and $347.0 million in our first infrastructure debt fund) and during 2017 we have invested over $380 million of their money in 23 different loans across a widely diversified group of industries.

We're proud of the unparalleled track record we've created and the number of well known (and sometimes not so well known) businesses our capital and counsel has helped to grow and expand.

On this, the celebration of our first 30 years in the private debt markets we thought you might be interested to see a sampling of some of the loans we've made so far this year.

$ 40,000,000

Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the funding on February 2, 2017 of a $40 million loan to Fortress Bioenergy ("FBEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortress Paper Ltd.("Fortress Paper") (TSX: FTP). FBEL is the owner and operator of the electricity cogeneration facility located at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc. ("FSC") mill in Thurso, Quebec.

$ 28,000,000

Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing on March 28, 2017 of a $28,000,000 senior term loan to Flying Colours Corp.

The capital raised by Flying Colours Corp. will repay current creditors, and provide growth capital to deploy across Canadian operations in Peterborough, ON and US operations in St. Louis, Missouri.

Philip Robson, President of IAM Private Debt Group said, "It was important for us to get involved once again with the principals of the strong, growing company that Flying Colours has become. The rigorous business model of aircraft completions developed over time by management provides strong support for the loan. We're happy to have the company in our portfolio, and provide patient capital for growth going forward."

$ 28,000,000

Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing of a $28,000,000 senior term loan to The S.M. Group International Inc. (SMi). The capital raised by SMi will replace current bank facilities, and support the company's ongoing growth.

Founded in 1972, SMi is a privately-owned engineering, integration and construction management company which distinguishes itself for its know-how and multidisciplinary expertise. The company focuses on the deployment of safe, sustainable and high level integrated solutions for various types of infrastructure projects to ensure future generations a better quality of life.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt as of June 1, 2017.

