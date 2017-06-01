Europe Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Application, End User & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe Pharmacy Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.9 billion in 2022 from US$1.3 billion in 2016.

Rising healthcare costs is the major driver of Europe Pharmacy Automation market. Growing focus on disease prevention and management coupled with increasing need to reduce medication errors is further escalating the demand for pharmacy automation solutions and services in the region.

Countries such as Spain and France have the strictest level of regulation regarding pharmacy and healthcare facilities. By application, robotic dispensing system will witness the fastest market growth at the CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. By end user, European Hospital Pharmacy Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period since throughout Europe, pharmacy organizations, governmental departments, and professional bodies are supporting the adoption of pharmacy automation systems in both hospitals and retail stores.

Companies Mentioned



Omnicell

Avantec

McKesson

Parata Systems

RxMedic Systems



