Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 3,940 million and 21 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 12 bids of ISK 2,580 million in total at a yield of 2.92%-3.05%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 1,580 million at a yield of 2.98% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 5,620 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 9 bids of ISK 1,360 million in total at a yield of 5.10% - 5.16%. Bids for ARION CB 22 amounting to ISK 800 million at a yield of 5.12% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 23,040.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 attracted no bids at this time.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series that have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 8 June 2017.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the next auction of covered bonds is on 5 July 2017.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 73,640 m of covered bonds.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.